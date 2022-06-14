Las Vegas police RAID team makes 21 arrests for trick driving in one night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on Facebook that they made 21 arrests for trick driving and spectating-related crimes on Monday evening.

On top of the 21 arrests, police also impounded thirteen vehicles and five firearms according to a press release.

Police said that the LVMPD Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail began investigating reports of trick driving events occurring near US-93 and Grand Valley Parkway.

Police said spectators gathered and watched drivers take over the street driving recklessly, obstructing traffic and impeding local truck drivers while on their routes.

“I want to thank our enforcement partners from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the North Las Vegas Police Department, and especially LVMPD's Traffic Bureau's Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail for their efforts on Sunday night,” said commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Last night's enforcement is just the start of our efforts to keep our roadways safe. Over the previous two years, our community has experienced increased reckless driving, trick driving, and street racing which has resulted in fatal consequences. This reckless type of driving will never be tolerated on our streets.”

