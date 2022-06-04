Refinery drivers plan boycott over impeding muscle cars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saying enough is enough! It's a story we first brought you on KTNV. A group of truck drivers says drivers are now completely blocking the access road to a desert refinery and using fireworks dangerously.

“We’re hauling fuel and our lives are at stake. These drivers, they want to go home at night and see their wife and kids.”

Sinclair fuel driver Jim Delliplaine is fed up with scenes like this: Drivers in muscle cars blocking the only access road to the UNEV refinery near Apex. He says these people are now using fireworks introducing even greater risk.

RELATED STORY: Refinery truckers discuss boycott delivering Las Vegas gas because of road drifters

"If they're lighting up fireworks and they're landing on top of the trailers up here like they were, you'll have a huge explosion,” he said.

Delliplane says this is also happening on the way to other refineries Such as a remote area near Tropical Parkway in the northeast part of the valley.

"We're getting all the video from all the drivers because the drivers are very upset about what is happening out here,” he said.

So upset, Delliplaine says he and other drivers have decided to boycott fuel transports beginning with UNEV. Starting July 1, they'll quit hauling fuel from the refinery if the police don't shut down the problem. He says millions of gallons are sent to valley gas stations from UNEV.

"This fuel is not going to be delivered to Las Vegas. This means no airplanes, No police cars. No fire trucks,” he said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police says it has heard the calls from truckers and through the use of technology and proactive enforcement efforts, several arrests are anticipated in the upcoming weeks related to the muscle car activity. Delliplaine says he hopes the crackdown will deter further groups from coming out.

"Not only are we worried about our safety, we're worried about their safety and that's what we're trying to tell them. Don't come out here. We don't want you here. We don't want you to get hurt,” he said.

Metro Police encourages anyone with video or evidence to contact them.