Metro's RAID squad busts YouTuber for organizing trick-driving takeovers on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas have a warning for anyone visiting the city to promote illegal activity: You might find yourself "in a jail cell rather than a comfy hotel."

That's the message from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after its Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail arrested a YouTuber accused of organizing a trick-driving takeover at multiple locations along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Graham Liberal, identified in court documents as a social media influencer and YouTuber known as "MRGOTDAMNIT," was arrested on Friday, according to a police report obtained by KTNV.

Investigators say the Miami-based YouTuber used his social media profiles to promote "a large car meet" in the parking lot of a shopping center on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Robindale Road.

"His videos show these car meets usually ending in 'TAKEOVER' style street racing and reckless driving," investigators stated. "These 'takeovers' are inherently dangerous as numerous vehicles will block off the roads while bystanders stand in the streets where cars then do burnouts and doughnuts."

Undercover officers in unmarked patrol cars attended the advertised event on Thursday, observing that approximately 100 to 150 vehicles gathered at the advertised location.

"As cars where (sic) on the public roadway there where numerous cars in the parking lot doing doughnuts and burnouts," investigators stated, adding that all of the cars soon left due to inclement weather.

By Friday afternoon, investigators say Liberal posted advertising another event at a new location.

"The posts were indicating that they were going to have a bigger turn out, as well as it is going to be 'LIT AGAIN' hinting to the same activities as the previous night," investigators stated.

Officers rolled up to the event once again and wrote that they observed a Dodge Charger doing doughnuts with a person believed to be "MRGOTDAMNIT" in the passenger seat. Police wrote that they saw "MRGOTDAMNIT" get out of the car and film among the crowd while other cars did doughnuts and "large burnouts."

A short time later, police say "MRGOTDAMNIT" posted on his Instagram story directing his followers to another location: the Resorts World parking garage.

After he got back into the passenger seat of the Dodge Charger and headed northbound toward the Strip, he was followed by police.

Officers stopped the car and arrested both the driver, since identified as Michael Dion Alex, and his passenger, Graham Liberal A.K.A "MRGOTDAMNIT."

Liberal was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for organizing a speed contest. Alex was booked on charges of disregard for safety of persons/property, reckless/trick driving, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

"All visitors are welcome. BUT if you choose to make your visit about promoting illegal activity, we promise you, R.A.I.D. will find you, and make sure you will be spending your time here in a jail cell rather than a comfy hotel," Las Vegas police said in a Facebook post announcing the arrests.