Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police: One person injured when gunfire strikes windows at Mandalay Bay

Here's a quick rundown of the top stories we are following for the Las Vegas valley this Friday, September 19, 2025.
Channel 13's Top Stories for Sept. 19, 2025
Mandalay Bay Las Vegas
Mandalay Bay Las Vegas
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip sent at least one person to a local hospital on Friday morning.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt reports from outside Mandalay Bay after shooting injuries 1

Police: One person injured when gunfire strikes windows at Mandalay Bay

According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at Mandalay Bay just after 10 a.m.

"At least two windows on the west side of the building appear to have been struck by gunfire," police stated.

One person was injured by the damage and taken to a local hospital.

In an updated statement, Las Vegas police said "It is believe[d] at this time that the shooting occurred off the Mandalay Bay property from an unknown location to the west."

Police did not immediately provide additional details, but say their investigation is ongoing.

A Channel 13 crew found no signs of ongoing police activity at the hotel-casino as of 2 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more about what happened.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo