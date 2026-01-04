Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Water Street

Henderson police
KTNV
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has shared information regarding a shooting in the 600 block of north Water Street.

According to police, this was an officer-involved shooting. We will update this story when more details become available.

