Police make arrest in fatal June shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is now jailed for open murder in connection with a fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department first announced its investigation in June. Police say officers were summoned to the area of 15th Street and Mesquite Avenue on reports of a shooting at 12:45 a.m. on June 27.

A man was found injured from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North 15th Street, police said. Despite medical intervention, police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On September 22, police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Robert Soto in connection with the man's death.

Police say Soto was taken into custody on September 21 by members of the LVMPD Major Violators Section.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

If you have information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Contact www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.