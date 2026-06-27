Police make arrest in fatal June shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is now jailed for open murder in connection with a fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department first announced its investigation in June. Police say officers were summoned to the area of 15th Street and Mesquite Avenue on reports of a shooting at 12:45 a.m. on June 27.
A man was found injured from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North 15th Street, police said. Despite medical intervention, police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
On September 22, police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Robert Soto in connection with the man's death.
Police say Soto was taken into custody on September 21 by members of the LVMPD Major Violators Section.
He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
If you have information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Contact www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.
-
Police investigating shooting near Durango Casino & ResortPolice are investigating a shooting Wednesday night near the Durango Resort & Casino in southwest Las Vegas.
Documents: Off-duty corrections officer shot amid custody dispute with exDocuments obtained by Channel 13 allege an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer was shot amid an ongoing custody dispute with his ex-girlfriend.
Hope for Prisoners CEO Jon Ponder's bond set at $1M after grand jury indictmentJon Ponder, the founder of Hope for Prisoners, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on a slew of charges related to allegations he sexually abused inmates participating in his program.
2 suspects arrested in shooting of off-duty Las Vegas corrections officerTwo suspects were arrested Monday in the shooting of an off-duty corrections officer last week, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.