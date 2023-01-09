Police link man arrested in stabbing attacks on Las Vegas homeless to another death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stabbing death of a man nearly one year ago has been linked to a suspect in multiple fatal stabbings of people living on the streets in Las Vegas.

33-year-old Christopher Martell was arrested in September after police say he stabbed two people outside of a local hospital. Martell is also accused in the fatal stabbings of two women who were homeless at the time of their deaths.

On Monday, police announced Martell is now accused of fatally stabbing a man who was found injured in the 4400 block of Escondido Street on Feb. 15, 2022. Officers found the man lying on the sidewalk with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators, at the time, said the man was homeless and known to frequent the area.

In November, Martell was found not competent to stand trial and remanded to a state psychiatric institution. He can be tried if he is ruled competent at a later date.

