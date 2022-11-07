Las Vegas man accused in serial stabbings of homeless people found not mentally competent for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man suspected in a series of stabbings of people living on the streets in Las Vegas' university district is not competent to stand trial for the charges against him, a local judge determined on Friday.

Christopher Martell, 33, was remanded to the state for detention and treatment at a secure facility, KTNV has learned.

Evaluations of Martell's mental state led two doctors to conclude he is "not capable of understanding the charges against him and is unable to assist counsel in his defense," according to the court.

He is accused of attacking four people near UNLV over the course of several days in September. Two women were killed, including 57-year-old Jodi Devries, who was found stabbed to death near a church in the 1400 block of University Avenue. Mary Susan Miller, 74, was found slain approximately a half-mile from where Devries' body was found.

Martell was arrested on Sept. 21 after police say he used a knife to attack two homeless people walking on Flamingo Road, near Desert Springs Hospital. Both were seriously injured, police said.

Investigators say evidence they recovered links Martell to all four attacks.

Martell previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

After Friday's ruling, he will receive mental health treatment. If and when it's determined he is competent to stand trial, he can be referred back to court for further proceedings.