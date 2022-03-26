Police investigate hit-and-run, stabbing in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was in critical condition Friday night after a stabbing in North Las Vegas, the city's police department said.

Investigators believe the stabbing may have been the result of an altercation after the victim and the suspect were involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Police were called to the area of Seco Adobe Circle and Civic Center Drive at approximately 7 p.m. As of 9 p.m. detectives were still on scene in the area east of Interstate 15 near the Cheyenne Peaking Basin.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

Police said their investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.



