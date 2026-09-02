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Police investigating homicide in east Las Vegas

File photo of a Las Vegas police / LVMPD police car
KTNV
File photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police car.
File photo of a Las Vegas police / LVMPD police car
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas.

The incident happened around 1:46 p.m. on North Eastern Avenue between Washington and Owens avenues.

LVMPD is expected to provide further information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.

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