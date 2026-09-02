Police investigating homicide in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas.
The incident happened around 1:46 p.m. on North Eastern Avenue between Washington and Owens avenues.
LVMPD is expected to provide further information at a later time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.
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