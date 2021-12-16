Police investigating death after 'unknown trouble' reported at southeast Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a report of "unknown trouble" at a southeast Las Vegas residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the residence in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police could not immediately confirm that a shooting took place, but said the 911 caller reporting the incident claimed to have heard several shots.

Arriving officers located a deceased individual, 13 Action News was told, but police could not confirm what caused their death at the time of this report.

The scene was still active as of 7:14 p.m. Wednesday. This is a developing story.

