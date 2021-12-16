Police search for homicide suspect after man found dead at southeast Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives are trying to locate a man suspected of killing another man who was found dead inside a southeast Las Vegas home on Wednesday.

The deceased had not been formally identified at the time of this report, but police described him as a man in his 60s.

PREVIOUS: Police investigate homicide at southeast Las Vegas home

The suspect in the murder is the victim's son, a man in his 30s who was the only resident of the home in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street where the body was found.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide section, the body was located inside the doorway of the home at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, and police had reason to believe the killer could still be inside the home. SWAT officers were called to clear the house and found that the deceased man was the only person inside.

The man's son had reportedly called his family in northern California a few days earlier in a state of emotional distress. His father flew out to Las Vegas to be with him, Spencer said. When the man's wife and another son had not heard from him since Tuesday afternoon, they became concerned and flew out themselves to investigate.

That's when the body was discovered, according to Spencer's account.

As of this report, the son is the primary suspect, he said. His vehicle remained at the home on Wednesday, and police are trying to figure out how he left.

Spencer stressed that the investigation into this homicide is still in its earliest stages, and any information he offered was only preliminary. He asked that any member of the public with information that could aid the investigation contact Crime Stoppers as soon as possible, and noted reward money is available.

This is a developing story.