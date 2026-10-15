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Police investigate homicide on Owens Avenue in east Las Vegas

Homicide on Owens Avenue in east Las Vegas
KTNV
Homicide on Owens Avenue in east Las Vegas
Homicide on Owens Avenue in east Las Vegas
Crash at Marion Drive and Owens Avenue
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are investigating a homicide Wednesday night in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one male is deceased in the 4700 block of East Owens Avenue near Z's Supermarket and Marion Drive. Police were called to the location just before 7:30 p.m.

Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD is expected to provide more information at 11:45 p.m.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked in the area of Owens and Marion.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.

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