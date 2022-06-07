Police: Henderson man arrested for assault after firing gun during fight

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Henderson for firing a gun during a fight, the city's police department said.

Police were called to the area of Carnegie Street and Cozy Hill Circle, along the Amargosa Trail, at approximately 9:58 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Wyatt Cowan was in a fight with another person and "during the incident Cowan discharged a firearm."

"Minor injuries were reported at the scene, however, medical attention was refused," they said.

Cowan was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a gun where a person might be endangered.