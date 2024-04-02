Police: Gunman who shot 3 people at east Las Vegas convenience store arrested in California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man suspected of shooting three people in a bicycle ride-by in east Las Vegas last month was just arrested.

Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Jason Robert Manuel, who was taken into custody in Riverside County, Calif.

A warrant for Manuel's arrest in connection with the double homicide was issued on March 14.

Police identified him as the person suspected of killing two women and injuring a third person when he opened fire into a convenience store near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on March 5.

The two women killed in the shooting were identified as Summer Lange and Rona M. Ah-Foon. According to the warrant for Manuel's arrest, the only surviving victim told police Manuel believed he had slept with his wife.

Manuel's wife told police that after the shooting, he stole her black Audi SUV and took off, the warrant states.

In a review of Manuel's criminal record, police noted several prior arrests in Nevada and California, including a conviction in 2004 on aggravated mayhem, murder and robbery changes.

Manuel is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face charges including open murder, police said.