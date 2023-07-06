Police: Convenience store clerk attacked woman before shooting her

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are coming to light after police records detail the final moments of a woman who was shot and killed over a stolen salad.

This happened on June 23 near a 7-Eleven on East Sahara Avenue.

According to a warrant, police said 35-year-old Mallory Angel Armijo went to the store with her boyfriend and several of her friends to get food. Her boyfriend told police she was planning on buying the food with her food stamp card. However, she asked him to pay for it.

Police state surveillance video showed Armijo select several items and also put a premade salad into her purse. That's when the warrant states the cashier, identified as 35-year-old Ranier Jefferson, checked a computer near the register and appeared to check store surveillance video to see if she put the salad in her purse.

RELATED LINK: Family remembers woman killed over stolen salad

Surveillance video showed Armijo put the items in her hands on the counter and then walk out of the store. Officers said Jefferson then followed her outside and pulled on her purse straps. Store surveillance video showed Armijo tried to slap Jefferson's arms away, which is when Jefferson punched her in the head.

Video showed Armijo was on the ground where Jefferson continued trying to pull the purse away from her. That's when one of her friends came outside and pulled out a handgun. The warrant states he never pointed the gun at anyone and instead, her boyfriend said he told Jefferson he should never hit a woman before putting the weapon back in his pocket and getting between Jefferson and Armijo.

Video showed Jefferson pick up the salad, throw Armijo's purse in the parking lot, and go back inside 7-Eleven. As the pair began walking away, store surveillance video showed Jefferson come back outside holding a handgun. Surveillance video from a different store nearby caught audio where Jefferson said "I'll show you gangster boy. This is a strap."

That's when witnesses state he fired three rounds. One went into a nearby sign while the other two hit Armijo in the back. Her boyfriend told police she was bleeding heavily.

Store surveillance video showed Jefferson run inside the employees-only section of the store and he no longer had the gun. The warrant states he changed into different clothes, gathered his things, and left the store. Armijo's boyfriend said he tried to follow Jefferson but eventually lost him and didn't return to the scene "out of fear for being arrested for possessing a firearm and being a convicted felon."

The shift manager told police they received a call from Jefferson saying someone needed to cover his shift because he had been involved in an incident at the store and "hit someone."

Police said during the investigation, they discovered Jefferson was a two-time convicted felon and one of the stipulations to his probation was to have "no weapons whatsoever."

RELATED LINK: Convenience store clerk arrested for shooting woman

Employee records stated he had been employed at the 7-Eleven for about a year. It also outlined the store's policies when it comes to shoplifting including not being allowed to bring weapons to the store, not confronting customers, and not chasing customers out of the store. According to store policies, employees are told to write down descriptions of the suspects and then report the theft to a manager or the police.

He was arrested on June 28. Jefferson is facing several charges including open murder, a prohibited person possessing a gun, and violating probation. He's scheduled to be back in court on July 12 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 17.