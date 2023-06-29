Police arrest Las Vegas man for shooting woman near convenience store on Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after a woman was killed near a convenience store on East Sahara Avenue on Friday morning.

According to police, this happened at 12:16 near a 7-Eleven. Investigators said homicide detectives learned a man and the victim were arguing with an employee, who police have identified as 35-year-old Ranier Jeffferson.

Police said during the argument, Jefferson took out a gun and shot 35-year-old Mallory Angel Armijo. Her family claims it was over a stolen salad. However, police didn't specify what the argument was about.

Armijo was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.

"Mallory was a good girl. Yeah. She stole a salad and I'm not condoning that at all but she didn't deserve what she got for that," Armijo's sister, Rachel Wright, said. "She's a mother of four. She's a good woman. It's terrible. It was such a senseless crime. I'm still in shock."

Jefferson was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Wednesday and has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is facing an open murder with a deadly weapon charge. He is scheduled to be in court on July 3.