Las Vegas woman killed over stolen salad, according to sister

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A family is asking for justice and sharing their side of the story after a woman was gunned down outside a 7-Eleven on Sahara Avenue on Friday morning.

According to police, this happened at 12:16 a.m. in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Mallory Angel Armijo. Police haven't released any further details.

However, on Monday night, Armijo's family and friends held a vigil at the location to remember her. Armijo's sister, Rachel Wright, said the incident happened after Armijo stole a salad from the convenience store.

"She stole it for her girlfriend that was hungry. They didn't have any money so she said she would get her something so she got a salad," Wright said. "They started arguing outside the store. The argument came outside the store where the teller was fighting my sister to get her purse, knocked her down to the ground. A guy came over and said to get off of her."

As Armijo was walking away from the store, Wright said Armijo was shot in the back three times. She said Armijo was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.

"Mallory was a good girl. Yeah. She stole a salad and I'm not condoning that at all but she didn't deserve what she got for that," Wright said. "She's a mother of four. She's a good woman. It's terrible. It was such a senseless crime. I'm still in shock."

Wright said this isn't the first time the teller has been involved in violent incidents, although neither the convenience store or police have confirmed that information.

"He's had priors. He threw hot water on a person. He wrestled a woman down in the parking lot and these are things that are noted on paper," Wright said. "Yet, he was still allowed to be employed here until he blew his top and unfortunately, my sister was the one who paid the price for that."

Wright said the family will now focus on grieving, moving forward, and taking care of Armijo's children.

"I love the neighborhood and people coming to remember her," Wright said. "She was a happy, loving soul. She never held a grudge. She always forgave people. She was just a happy spirit. We're broken. We will heal but it's really been hard."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said details about the incident are currently being reviewed by detectives and the Clark County District Attorney's Office.