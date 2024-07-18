Police: Attempted kidnapping ends in chase across east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a kidnapping that started Thursday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a woman was forced into a truck by a man armed with a gun around 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Charleston. Officers found the truck and a chase started.

The chase ended when the truck caused a wreck with another vehicle and then hit the wall of an apartment complex near East Lake Mead and North Pecos.

The man was arrested and the woman is safe, according to authorities. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital.

Police said there is no further danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

