Police ask for help finding two people connected to a northwest valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding two people they say are responsible for a shooting that happened earlier this year.

It happened on April 26, 2025, around midnight in the area of West Ann Road and North Fort Apache Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident was reported to authorities as a shooting during an illegal street takeover.

There was a crowd of more than 100 people gathered at the intersection, and at some point, two men fired shots into the air, causing the crowd to disperse, police said.

The first suspect is described as a man, roughly 16-22 years of age, last seen wearing a light brown shirt with the word "Essential" on the back, green shorts, black shoes, and carrying a dark-colored cross-body bag.

The second man is described as being roughly the same age, last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "Cookies" across the front, gray shorts and gray shoes.

The two men can be seen in this video provided by LVMPD:

Detectives Seek Assistance in Reckless Shooting

Anyone with any information about this incident or who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact the LVMPD Northwest Area Command Investigative Team by phone at 702-828-8577 or by email at NWACInvestigations@LVMPD.COM.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.