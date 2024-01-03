Pennsylvania man accused of murdering wife arrested at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Pennsylvania man accused of murdering his wife was arrested at a Las Vegas casino on Tuesday.

According to our ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, Nicole Zambrano was reported missing by her co-workers at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort last week after she hadn't shown up for work for a few days. Uniontown police found her dead, from a gunshot wound, on Monday.

Investigators told our affiliate that her husband, identified as 55-year-old Arthur Eugene Guty Jr., "could not explain his wife's whereabouts" and "when he did give us information, it wasn't accurate".

Police said they were later told that Guty had traveled out of state and they pinged his phone. He was located and arrested at the Mardi Gras Casino, off of Sands Avenue and Paradise Road, with $100,000.

"He was on his way, we believe, out of the country with a significant amount of cash and was going to avoid, or try to avoid, any responsibility for what happened here," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told our ABC affiliate. "We'll have to, obviously, abide by the laws of Nevada. Hopefully, he will waive extradition and it'll make it easier and we will have the responsibility to go and transport him and we are going to do everything we can to make that happen as soon as possible."

Clark County Detention Center records show Guty is in custody and has a 72-hour hearing scheduled for Thursday.