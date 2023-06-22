Parents arrested after 8-month-old dies from fentanyl, meth overdose

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A Boulder City couple has been arrested after their eight-month-old died from a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.

Boulder city officials said the incident happened back on Nov. 15. Police and firefighters responded to a home in the 1600 block of Broadmoor Circle after they were told the child wasn't breathing. First responders administered life-saving efforts and took the child to St. Rose Siene Hospital in Henderson where the child died.

According to an autopsy report from the Clark County Coroner's Office, the child's cause of death was "a result of fentanyl toxicity" and "recent methamphetamine exposure."

Boulder City detectives said they interviewed parents Kara Dugan and Jeffrey Terakami who said the child had been exposed to the drugs after Terakami spilled them on their bed, which the child later crawled on.

Last Friday, Boulder City police arrested both parents and charged them with second-degree murder.