Overnight shooting in east Las Vegas leaves one dead, one in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead in east Las Vegas.

It happened in the 4100 block of Sandhill Road, in the area of Flamingo Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Price, around 1:15 a.m., authorities received a report of gunfire in the area.

Watch the full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Police share details in east Las Vegas fatal shooting

During the investigation, police learned a man was walking out of a business when he got into an argument with someone in the parking lot.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Police found the victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Price confirmed a suspect is in custody at this time and said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police expect the scene to still be closed throughout Thursday morning.

You can watch video of the scene during the early morning investigation here: