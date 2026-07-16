One person dead after overnight hit-and-run on Flamingo, El Capitan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after an overnight crash left one person dead.

It happened at 1:21 a.m. in the area of Flamingo and El Capitan Way, just east of the 215 intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police told us a pedestrian was crossing the intersection when they were hit by a vehicle that did not stop after the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here's a look at the scene as police investigate: