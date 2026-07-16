LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after an overnight crash left one person dead.
It happened at 1:21 a.m. in the area of Flamingo and El Capitan Way, just east of the 215 intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police told us a pedestrian was crossing the intersection when they were hit by a vehicle that did not stop after the crash.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Here's a look at the scene as police investigate:
One person dead after overnight hit-and-run on Flamingo, El Capitan
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One person dead after overnight hit-and-run on Flamingo, El CapitanIt happened at 1:21 a.m. in the area of Flamingo and El Capitan Way, just east of the 215 intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
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