Officer injured during shooting near Sandhill and Sunset roads

Sandhill police shooting
Guy Tannenbaum, KTNV
These photos show the ongoing investigation of a shooting involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department near Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.
Sandhill police shooting
SCENE VIDEO: Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Sandhill Road
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a second officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning, this one in the southeast valley.

Details are limited, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident happened in the 6600 block of Sandhill Road, near Sunset and Green Valley Parkway.

Authorities have confirmed that an officer was injured during this event and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. LVMPD said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

This comes as police are also responding to an officer-involved shooting in the area of Russell Road and the 215 Beltway.

Channel 13 has a reporter on the way to the scene, and we will bring you updates throughout the day as we learn more.

