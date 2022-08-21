Nye County and Las Vegas police book 42-year-old wanted for murder

(KTNV) — Nye County officials said on Friday, their sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, of Las Vegas, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.

Around 12:40 p.m., Nye County deputies and the SWAT team responded to execute the high risk search warrant at the corner of White Street and Lola Avenue. NCSO personnel said they were assisted at the scene by LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents as well as LVMPD’s air unit.

A search was conducted at the residence and numerous people detained according to officials. The suspect was not located, however, tips were received that Glasper may be at a residence at 1051 Lupin Street in Pahrump.

The search detail relocated to the address on Lupin. Officials said Glasper was taken into custody without incident.

Glasper was turned over to LVMPD detectives for processing, and was subsequently booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the LVMPD arrest warrant and was charged with open murder and is being held without bail pending his transfer to Clark County.