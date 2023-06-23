Northern Nevada man convicted after stabbing pregnant girlfriend on reservation

NIXON, Nev. (KTNV) — A Northern Nevada man has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend at the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation.

The reservation is located in Nixon, which is in Washoe County.

According to the Pyramid Lake Police Department, officers received a call just after midnight on Dec. 15, 2020 from a 15-year-old girl who said her mother had been attacked.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial state that the victim's boyfriend, 36-year-old Michael Burciaga, stabbed the victim to death, also killing the couple's unborn child. The victim was a registered member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

According to the Justice Department, Burciaga was convicted of first degree murder within Indian country, a violation of the Protection of Unborn Children Act, and Domestic Assault by a Habitual Offender Within Indian Country.

He is scheduled to sentenced on Sept. 25, 2023 and faces life in prison.