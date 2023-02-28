North Las Vegas teens kept in locked room testify before grand jury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A grand jury has indicted a North Las Vegas woman and her boyfriend on charges of child abuse after they were accused of keeping their adopted niece and nephew in locked rooms.

Addy Gonzalez and her boyfriend, Daniel Omezcua were indicted in the Eighth Judicial District Court on 27 charges, including neglect and false imprisonment. Gonzalez's mother — Maria Pasarin — was also indicted on 28 charges.

Both teens testified before the grand jury that they were kept in the garage or bedroom without food or water. The girl — Angela Gonzalez — was found by North Las Vegas police in November 2022 in a room with deadbolts on both sides of the door and a single bucket for bathroom use.

According to court documents, Angela told prosecutors that she once felt compelled to drink her own urine after she became "extremely dehydrated" and "couldn't take it anymore."

She also told prosecutors that the longest period of time she spent in that room was "three to four months." Her brother — Rafael Gonzalez — told prosecutors that he was locked in the garage for "five days" at one point.

Both teens said that the physical abuse and time spent locked in their rooms became increased during COVID-19 when schooling transitioned to online learning.

The teens were also both forcibly enlisted in different branches of the military by Addy, according to court transcripts. Rafael was the first to leave after he was enlisted in the Army, and Angela told prosecutors she became increasingly "suicidal and depressed" after her brother left, leading to her escape attempt in November.

North Las Vegas Police reports say a neighbor spotted Angela jumping from the window and alerted police, which would lead to the arrests of Addy Gonzalez, Daniel Omezcua and Maria Pasarin.

All three defendants are set to be back in court next Monday.