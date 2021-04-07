North Las Vegas police looking for possible victims of former substitute teacher

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are reaching out to the public to help find possible victims of an accused sexual predator who was arrested in early March.

On March 3, 2021, the North Las Vegas Police Department arrested Erik Huey, who is accused of luring a child over the internet for sexual contact and engaging in solicitation of a child for prostitution.

Huey worked as a substitute teacher for the Clark County School District for several years, working at several different high schools in the Las Vegas valley including as a long-term substitute at Western High School. Huey mainly taught English.

At the time of his arrest, Huey worked at Acceleration Academy as a mentor for at-risk students (minors). Further investigation revealed Huey may have engaged in sex acts with other minors in the past.

Additional interviews are pending at this time, and additional charges may be added.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is searching for possible victims and asking them to come forward.

Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773.

