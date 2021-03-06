Undercover operation leads to arrests of alleged child sex predators in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 14 arrests on March 2 and 3.

Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Child Exploitation Task Force, Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force participated in the two-day operation.

Undercover agents posed as juveniles online. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.

Those arrested were Jordan Archila Martinez, 24; Jonathan Santos, 28; Pedrito Castillo, 28; Kerry Krukenberg, 40; Trent Courtney, 25; George Espinoza, 34; Rafael Villarreal, 35; Andrew Lee, 40; Joal Robles, 29; Erik Huey, 49; Carey Sherwood, 50; Rene Zuniga, 42; Deonta Griffin, 36; and Roderick Schmitt, 47.

Each was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correction Center for Luring a Minor with the Use of a Computer to Engage in Sexual Conduct.

The participating task forces are comprised of detectives and agents from the LVMPD, NLVPD, Henderson Police Department, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

This operation was conducted as part of the LVMPD’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community. Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828- 3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.