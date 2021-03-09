Arrest reports released for men nabbed during North Las Vegas sting of possible child sex predators

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The arrest reports for the group of men arrested last week during an undercover sting operation targeting possible child sex predators have been released.

In each case, the men responded to online ads they believe were posted by a girl that was between the ages of 13 and 15.

After the sex buyer agreed to pay $100 for sex, the decoy would make arrangements to meet the alleged predator at a residence in North Las Vegas.

The majority of men were arrested at the North Las Vegas residence. One man did run away from police but turned himself in later.

RENE ZUNIGA

After his arrest, Rene Zuniga, 42, told officers he had used the internet to arrange dates before, but not with 15-year-olds. Before Zuniga arrived at the meet, he drove around the block several times while texting the decoy that he was nervous. Once he was at the house, he told the decoy that he had nieces her age and again said he was nervous. He then gave her $100 at the door.

CAREY SHERWOOD

Carey Sherwood, 50, brought the decoy a Happy Meal to the house in North Las Vegas. He told police that he looked up the age of consent in Nevada before meeting the decoy. He reportedly admitted that he knew the girl he was talking to was 15.

ANDREW LEE

Andrew Lee, 40, also admitted to police that he went to the house in North Las Vegas to have sex with the decoy. A search revealed two $100 bills and two condoms in his pockets.

According to the arrest report for Rafael Villarreal, he did not exit his vehicle voluntarily at the home in North Las Vegas. Officers made contact with him in the area of the home and removed him from his vehicle.

GEORGE ESPINOZA

George Espinoza, 34, reportedly told police after his arrest that he started feeling attraction for teenagers after seeing them hanging out at Meadows Mall in short shorts and skirts. He admitted that he had sex in the past with women he met online but never a teenager. Although Espinoza said he did not look at child porn, police found one naked photo in his deleted photos on his phone of a 13-year-old girl.

TRENT COURTNEY

After his arrest, Trent Courtney, 25, told police he was planning to meet the decoy to lecture her about the dangers of having sexually inappropriate conversations with men. When he confronted with the fact that he never told the decoy this prior to his arrival at the North Las Vegas house, he reportedly began crying and admitted to wanting to meet the decoy for sex.

RODERICK SCHMITT

Roderick Schmitt, 47, told police after his arrest that he was new to Las Vegas and that he was lonely. He also told police he had never been with an underage person but did not want to talk about the chat he had with the decoy about sex.

DEONTA GRIFFIN

Deonta Griffin, 36, never got out of his car when he arrived in North Las Vegas When an officer attempted to make contact, he immediately began driving away at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting a patrol car in the process.

After getting away, he texted the decoy and asked her why she set him up. The sex buyer said he had no intention of seeing the girl and wanted to make sure he was not in trouble. The decoy convinced the buyer to meet her at a park and he was arrested.

During his interview, Griffin said that he had recently been watching Chris Hansen ("To Catch a Predator") videos where he catches people trying to meet girls. Griffin said he thought the videos were funny and decided to start engaging with girls he found on prostitution websites.

He also said that even though he texted with the decoy about oral sex, he went to North Las Vegas to tell her what she was doing was wrong.

He said that when the officer tried to pull him over in North Las Vegas, he panicked because he thought the man might work for Chris Hanson. He was also nervous because he was driving a vehicle owned by the U.S. Air Force.

PEDRITO CASTILLO

Pedrito Castillo, 28, said that he wasn’t sure if he was meeting a male or female but admitted to talking about ways to prevent pregnancy. He also admitted to using another person’s photo when making arrangements to meet the decoy.

JORDAN ARCHILA-MARTINEZ

Jordan Archila-Martinez, 24, told police that even though the decoy told him she was 14, he did not believe it. He also said he planned to have sex with the decoy, but was not going to pay her. He admitted sending photos of his face and private parts to the decoy prior to the meet.

JONATHAN RISSE-SANTOS

Jonathan Risse-Santos, 28, also claimed that he didn’t believe the person he was talking to was a 14-year-old girl. He told police last time he talked to someone online, the person turned out to be a transexual. He also said he didn’t intend to pay for sex and did not bring any money with him. Additionally, he told police that the reason he was talking to someone he believed was 14 was for the “thrill factor.” He did admit to sending nude photos to the decoy.

ERIK HUEY

Erik Huey, 49, believed he was texting a 15-year-old girl. He reportedly agreed to sexual intercourse with a condom and oral sex for $100, according to his arrest report.

Huey reportedly admitted the decoy told him she was 15 and that he knew better and that he was sorry. He also reportedly acknowledged he planned to have sex with the decoy for $100 and he brought a condom and money with him.

Huey is known in the Las Vegas valley for a blog titled "Clark County School Watch." In the blog, Huey often criticized the Clark County School District. The Clark County Education Association posted a statement Monday on their Facebook page about the arrest.

Huey, who claims he is a journalist and edublogger, is also a former employee of KTNV-TV Channel 13.

NOTE: Channel 13 is still waiting on arrest reports for Kerry Krukenberg, Joal Robles and Rafael Villarreal.