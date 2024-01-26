North Las Vegas police arrest teen in fatal Halloween shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection with a Halloween shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Shadow Oak Drive in North Las Vegas.

Investigators said a group of male teenagers wearing ski masks got out of a vehicle and approached two trick-or-treaters. That's when one of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group, killing 17-year-old Se'Mauri Norris-Johnson.

On Friday, North Las Vegas Police announced they have identified a 16-year-old as a suspect in the case. He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and has not been publicly identified since he is a minor. The teen is facing multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and minor possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.