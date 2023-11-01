NLVPD: 17-year-old shot and killed by trick-or-treater

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot and killed by a trick-or-treater.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, this happened on Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Shadow Oak Drive, which is near the Camino Eldorado Parkway and West Centennial Parkway.

Investigators said that a group of several male teenagers were wearing ski masks and got out of a vehicle before approaching two trick-or-treaters. Police said at some point, one of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group of teenagers, hitting the 17-year-old. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the two trick-or-treaters ran away from the area before police arrived.

Detectives are asking any witnesses to come forward and speak to investigators as well as people who live in the area. Investigators said some home security cameras could have captured the trick-or-treaters at a house or walking in the area.

North Las Vegas Police said the trick-or-treaters are described as juvenile males. One was wearing all black, a red backpack, with a black ski mask on and the second one was wearing a white "Scream" mask. Both were also wearing what investigators said appears to be a blinking light on their costumes to make them more visible at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.