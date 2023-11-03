Loved ones remember Las Vegas 17-year-old with balloon release after shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to police reports, a group of male teenagers, including a 17-year-old victim, were wearing ski masks when they exited a vehicle and approached two individuals who were out trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Police say that one of the trick-or-treaters fired at the group of masked teenagers, tragically resulting in the death of 17-year-old Se’Mauri Norris-Johnson.

Surveillance footage from Reggi Youdelis' home, located near the scene of the shooting, captured the crime.

She recalled the startling moment, saying, "We were getting ready for bed at 10. I heard two 'pew pew' sounds, and I said to my husband, 'What was that?' We didn't know if it was fireworks or gunfire. It's quiet here, and we don't usually have such incidents."

The two trick-or-treaters reportedly left the scene before the arrival of law enforcement.

Friends and coaches of Se'Mauri Norris-Johnson describe him as a "good kid." Mikel Gough, a teacher at Desert Pine and Norris-Johnson's football coach, reflected on the bright light that he was. Gough shared, "I don't think you're a worthy teacher if you don't love every one of your students that walks through your door every day. But there are a few bright lights, you know, and it's been really tough."

Although Gough wasn't Norris-Johnson's teacher, he interacted with him daily. Gough fondly remembered, "Usually during lunch, I'd look over my computer, and there was Se'Mauri walking in. He'd look up and say 'hey' every day."

Gough added, "I just love the kid, and there's so much about him that I already miss."

The North Las Vegas police department urges anyone with information about this crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department.