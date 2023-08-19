Watch Now
North Las Vegas police arrest former tutor, looking for possible victims

Logan Fields Sr.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 20:16:54-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is looking for potential victims after arresting a former Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy tutor.

According to police, they received a report about alleged inappropriate conduct on Aug. 3. On Aug. 16, detectives arrested 70-year-old Logan Fields Sr. who was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. He's facing two counts of open and gross lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.

Police stated the alleged incidents are believed to have happened in late August or early September in 2021 during the course of a tutoring program that was based out of Silver Mesa Recreation Center. That program is no longer active.

Investigators said anyone who may have been a victim of Fields or has information about the crime is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department. You can contact them by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

