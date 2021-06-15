No new answers in arrest report for California mom accused of killing son in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The arrest report for the California mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son and dumping his body near Las Vegas has been released. However, it doesn't provide much new information.

According to the arrest report, Liam Husted’s naked body was found around 7:45 a.m. May 28 near a trail off Route 160.

Las Vegas police determined that the death was suspicious in nature. An autopsy was initiated that same day by the Clark County coroner’s office. The coroner opined the manner of death as a homicide but declined to submit a final cause of death until toxicology results were received.

The report also revealed 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez and the boy’s father, Nicholas Husted, were having relationship problems for 2 years before the child was killed.

Additionally, the report detailed the text exchange between the friend who contacted the police after seeing a sketch of Liam and Liam’s mother.

The friend reportedly texted Moreno Rodriguez on May 17 to wish her a happy birthday. At that time, Moreno Rodriguez texted her back and said that she and Liam were going to Las Vegas May 17 through 23.

It appears that Moreno Rodriguez and her son left their California home on May 24. On May 26, they were seen at Laguna Beach. They were last spotted in the Victorville area.

On May 27, it is believed that mother and son spent the night in a Las Vegas hotel.

Nicholas Husted contacted the San Jose Police Department on June 1. He did not report his son missing at the time, but told police that he wanted them to be aware that the pair were gone. He told police that Moreno Rodriguez had broken up with him.

The report also revealed that Moreno Rodriguez used a Groupon to get a hotel room in Englewood, Colorado. She was observed checking into the hotel alone on May 31 on surveillance video. She then checked out on June 1.

The mother was not arrested until June 8. At that time, she was with a male. The report does not specify what she was doing between June 1 and June 8.