California mother accused of killing son and dumping body near Las Vegas arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman who is accused of murdering her son and dumping his body at a trailhead near Las Vegas has been arrested in Colorado.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in Denver, Colorado, by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the FBI.

Authorities say she will be booked into a Denver-area jail on one count of open murder with her pending extradition to Las Vegas.

The body of 7-year-old Liam Husted was found by hikers near the Mountain Springs Trailhead on May 28. Las Vegas police immediately said the little boy had been murdered.

Husted and his mother, Rodriguez, apparently left San Jose on May 24 and were last seen at Laguna Beach on May 26.

He was initially misidentified by a Las Vegas mother who believed it was her son that had been killed. However, her child was on a camping trip with his father.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez on Monday.

Tuesday, Las Vegas police did not immediately reveal how the child was killed but said a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. for further information.

