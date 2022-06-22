LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent information on Tuesday regarding the double homicide in the northwest valley.

The two victims were found deceased at Glowing Ember Court and Daisy Petal Street. One victim went to Centennial Hills Hospital with gunshot wounds, but was considered having non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, no arrests have been made so far. However, they said Monday night when the homicides occurred that no one is outstanding from the scene and they have people detained either from the scene or at the hospital.

Police investigation indicates that the parties involved were in the same residence when an altercation started. During that altercation, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Officers asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.