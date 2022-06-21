Las Vegas detectives investigate double homicide in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that homicide detectives are responding to an event in the northwest valley.

Around 4:23 p.m., police said they responded to the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court and Daisy Petal Street after reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they located a male in his 20s who appeared to be deceased in front of a residence. Officers saw a house that they thought was connected to the scene and upon entering, they found an additional male in his 20s who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

When officers were securing the scene, Centennial Hills Hospital had a male walk in with a gunshot wound who was declared to have non-life threatening injuries. He was later taken to UMC Trauma.

Police investigation indicates that the parties involved were in the same residence when an altercation started. During that altercation, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police do not believe that anyone from the scene is outstanding. Police said they have people detained and they are either on scene or at the hospital.

Officers asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.