Victims identified from northwest valley double homicide

FVvTmP4VEAE5N71.jpeg
Sean DeLancey / KTNV
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that homicide detectives are responding to an event in the northwest valley.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner has identified the victims from the double homicide on Glowing Ember Court and Daisy Petal Street.

BREAKING STORY: Las Vegas detectives investigate double homicide in northwest valley

The coroner identified the victims as 18-year old Isaiah Galindo and 16-year-old Jesse Galindo.

Both of their causes of death was gunshot wounds/homicide.

13 Action News contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to see if the two were related, and they were not able to answer the question at this time.

LVMPD also said that no one has been charged yet.

