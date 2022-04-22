New details: Elementary special education teacher arrested for lewdness with a child

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report reveals new details about the arrest of a Las Vegas special education teacher.

Police say Alfredo Caracena, 63, inappropriately touched a student at Walter Bracken Elementary School during school hours.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas elementary school teacher arrested for lewdness with child

A teacher's aide normally worked in Caracena's classroom, but was not at work that day. According to the report, Caracena had a female student sit on his lap. He then began to touch her body and asked if she liked it, the report states.

The student told another teacher what happened, and that teacher reported it to the school's principal. Caracena was sent home, the principal told police.

When police arrived at the school to investigate, Caracena had already put in his resignation. He had been employed with CCSD since 2018, a spokesperson said previously.

He was arrested for two counts of lewdness with a child, and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 6.

