Las Vegas elementary school teacher arrested for lewdness with child

Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 63-year-old Las Vegas teacher was arrested Tuesday on two counts of lewdness with a child, the Clark County School District's police department announced in a statement to media.

An investigation into Alfredo Caracena began at Walter Bracken STEAM Academy, a K-5 magnet school in northeast Las Vegas.

Caracena has "separated from the district," a spokesperson said. He had been employed with CCSD since 2018.

District officials did not immediately provide any additional information about the arrest. 13 Action News has requested an arrest report for more information.

