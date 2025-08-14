New body camera footage shows knife-wielding man charging towards police before shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has released new video that shows a knife-wielding man in North Las Vegas charging at police before shooting him.

North Las Vegas Police were initially called over a "domestic disturbance" that was happening between a mother and her son in the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue on Friday, Aug. 8, around 1:43 p.m., according to NLVPD.

The mother told police that her son, 34-year-old Sebastian Gomez, had struck her, was acting violently, damaging vehicles in the area and was yelling threats of violence.

North Las Vegas Police Department

Gomez was armed with a knife in each hand when police encountered him.

After multiple commands to "drop the knife and surrender," Gomez continued to ignore police, police say.

At one point in the video, after multiple attempts at getting Gomez to surrender, Gomez proceeds to charge at police before they fatally shoot him.

WATCH: Body Camera footage shows the perspective of Officer Macias moments before police shooting

Macias bodycam footage

WATCH: Body camera footage shows the perspective of Officer Castro moments before shooting

Castro bodycam

Gomez was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

Officer Saul Macias and Officer Julian Castro were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This incident is the third NVLPD officer-involved shooting of 2025.