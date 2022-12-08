Nevada State Police looking for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run crash

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police is asking for the public's assistance with a hit-and-run crash that happened Monday.

Police said the crash occurred between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the location of US 95 and mile marker 43 in Boulder City.

Information on scene indicated a bicyclist was hit by a burgundy/maroon International tractor/trailer or a semitruck. Police said the semi will have significant front right and or right-side damage.

The vehicle was possibly headed south towards Arizona or California .

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Nevada State Police at 702-486-4100 and the reference case number 221200386. Police said anyone with a tip can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or p3tips.com