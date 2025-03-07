State Police arrest shooting suspect found with 41 pounds of cannabis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 25 near Interstate 11 and the 215.

The suspect, Christopher Christman, was found with 41 pounds of illicit cannabis.

Christman is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person and possession of marijuana less than 50 pounds.

