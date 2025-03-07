State Police arrest shooting suspect found with 41 pounds of cannabis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police arrested a suspect connected to a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 25 near Interstate 11 and the 215.
The suspect, Christopher Christman, was found with 41 pounds of illicit cannabis.
Christman is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a gun at a person and possession of marijuana less than 50 pounds.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
10th-grader arrested for bringing a gun to Cimarron-Memorial High School
Former CCSD assistant principal arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with student
Loved ones come together to celebrate life of man killed on I-15
'Without her, there is no me': Loved ones remember mother of 4 killed by suspected impaired driver
Boulder City Police are asking for help with attempted arson investigation
'Nevada does not have tolls on public roads': NDOT issues warning on toll road scams
Suspect in Las Vegas apartment complex homicide arrested in Denver, police say
New 911 call details moments after killing of bartender in downtown Las Vegas
How is law enforcement tackling major road violations?
Las Vegas family mourns loss of single father killed by drunk driver