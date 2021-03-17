Nevada inmate found dead in cell, cellmate arrested in suspicion of murder

INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs from an apparent homicide on Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Isaiah Sharp, 21, was discovered lying on the floor of his cell at around 6:30 p.m. by an officer, the department says.

RECENT CRIME STORIES:

The medical staff was called in to perform CPR. About 30 minutes later Sharp was pronounced dead.

Sharp was a Washoe County commitment serving a 44 to 132-month sentence for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon enhancement. He arrived at the NDOC on June 13, 2018.

Sharp’s cellmate, 33-year-old Andrew Hilford, was detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

CRIME | Read more Las Vegas area crime stories

Hilford, a Clark County commit, was sentenced to 20 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and robbery. He was admitted to the NDOC on June 13, 2008.

The incident remains under review by the NDOC.



