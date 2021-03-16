North Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred last month where a man was killed.

Tuesday, the North Las Vegas Police Department reported that 24-year-old Dean Coleman was taken into custody recently without incident.

Coleman is facing charges related to an incident that occurred in the 1600 block of Davis Place, near Owens Avenue, back on Feb. 6.

The NLVPD says officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to the University Medical Center.

However, one of the men died and was later identified by the Clark County coroner's office as 17-year-old Mekhi Clark. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that two men approached a group and for unknown reasons began shooting.

Detectives say they did not believe this was a random act of violence and Coleman has been the only person currently arrested in this case.