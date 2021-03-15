Woman involved in Uber attack video appears in Las Vegas courtroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the women accused of attacking an Uber driver in San Francisco appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday.

Malaysia King is facing charges in the valley for trying to steal money at a bank using a fake ID.

This incident happened after a viral video surfaced of the attack involving an Uber driver.

PREVIOUS: Uber driver attacked by anti-mask wearers in San Francisco

King is facing charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in Las Vegas.

Authorities say they are also planning for her to be extradited back to California.

As police rebooked King for the outstanding warrant from San Francisco in connection with the Uber attack.