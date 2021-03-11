Menu

Uber driver attacked by anti-mask wearers in San Francisco

Video captures the moments an Uber driver was attacked. The man was driving through San Francisco when one of his passengers refused to put on a mask.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 11, 2021
Video captures the moments an Uber driver was attacked.

The man was driving through San Francisco when one of his passengers refused to put on a mask.

The woman coughed on him and grabbed his phone.

"She started taunting me, cursing me, questioning me about being a man. The ladies were even talking about shooting me, calling their cousins to shoot me. They were making fun of my race," said Uber driver Subhakar Khadka.

The driver says he was pepper sprayed as well.

Uber has banned the women from using the app.

