Las Vegas police need help to identify man they say committed two robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the man seen in these photos committed two armed robberies of businesses in the southeast part of the Las Vegas valley in March.

They describe him as being a white adult, approximately 50 years old, 5 foot 4 to 5 foot 6, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

